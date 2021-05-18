Palestinians are on general strike while Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks continue





Despite demanding an international truce between Israel and Palestinian militants, the exchange of airstrikes and rockets at the Gaza border tonight continues.

In the background, foreign leaders are trying to make a break. U.S. President Joe Biden says he will accept the ceasefire, but has reiterated his view that Israel has the right to defend itself. His Secretary of State Antony Blink has appealed to Palestinian and regional Arab leaders, but has also stopped calling for an immediate end to the fighting. So in this audible conflict, is 'quiet' democracy very quiet? Because the end of violence does not appear immediately. For the first time in years, Palestinians have called a general strike today in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank, here in Jerusalem and in the Palestinian districts of Israel in all Palestinian territories. As we found out, many strikes were seen, shops were closed and there were many marches in solidarity with the people of Gaza. In my opinion, it is fair to say that the elastic of Palestinian patience has once again been broken.



