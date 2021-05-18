What Liz Cheney invented about Trump and the Republicans





House Republicans voted to remove Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership position last week, and in the process they confirmed the “big lie” led by former President Donald Trump. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains Cheney’s latest warning to the GOP and why it matters. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Liz Cheney Trump fired from GOP leadership for criticism

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/liz-cheney-gop-vote-05-11-21/index.html

Cheney is embarrassed by colleagues who have been cleansed for their loyalty to Trump

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/12/politics/liz-cheney-house-gop/index.html

Here’s the real reason Republican leaders want to oust Liz Cheney

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/05/politics/liz-cheney-elise-stefanik/index.html

William Barr says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential election

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/politics/william-barr-election-2020/index.html

The former acting secretary of defense said he was concerned about a “military coup” on January 6 in the US Capitol

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/11/politics/capitol-riot-miller-coup-rosen-testimony/index.html

Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits to challenge the 2020 election results. All of them failed.

https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-campaign-lawsuits-election-results-2020-11

The Supreme Court would never hand over the election to Donald Trump

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/08/politics/scotus-pennsylvania-supreme-court-donald-trump/index.html

The Supreme Court has rejected an offer to cancel the Texas and Trump elections

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/11/politics/supreme-court-texas-trump-biden/index.html

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/desk/desk-qt8ayyzxe7/

