Click the link to honor the victims of the Great Wenchuan Earthquake

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Link Click Episode 4, which is now airing on Funimation.

Interfering with time travel is not as easy as it first appeared on Link Click. In Episode 4, Luo Guang made it clear that special circumstances must be met for the future to change. As long as a particular node is not changed in the schedule, everything that Cheng Xiaoshi does before the node will not affect what happens next. If the node is changed, everything will be rewritten after this point thus changing the future.

But, faced with the impossible choice of saving the lives of his loved ones or sacrificing his future, Cheng Xiaoshi learns that time travel is not all that needs to be done.

After the events of Episode 3, Cheng Xiaoshi is horrified when he arrives at Lu Guang, only to be met with silence on the radio. Not sure if Lu Guang is still present in this new future, he is about to return to the present when a voice stops him: It is Lu Guang, who decided to prank Cheng Xiaoshi by ignoring his call while he went to look for Chen Xiao’s note.

Unfortunately, coach Cheng Xiaoshi told that the school still plans to demolish the gym, win or lose. At Cheng Xiaoshi’s request, the coach decided not to tell the rest of the team. While they all return home, Cheng Xiaoshi Hong Bin takes home on his bike and meets Hong Bin’s sister, Liu Meng, who turns out to be Chen Xiao’s first love. They are both shy around each other, and even though it seemed like unrequited love, it was clear to Cheng Xiaoshi that Liu Meng was as attracted to Chen Xiao as he is to her. Once home, his mom was reprimanded by his mom for playing basketball instead of studying, but he knows he (kind of) forgave him when his mom gave him all the chicken she removed.

At this point, Zheng Xiaoshi realized that time had jumped to May 12, 2008: the day of the Great Wenchuan Earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people and later claimed the lives of Hongbin, Liu Meng, and Chen Xiao’s mother. . This explains why what Cheng Xiaoxi did was insignificant – because it wouldn’t change the end result: the important knot that Lu Guang was referring to was death.

Chen Xiao’s biggest regret that day was not being able to tell his loved ones everything he wanted to say before it was too late. The broadcast date of Episode 4 was just a few days after the 13th anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake, and the director made an artistic decision to leave Qin Xiao’s words inaudible to viewers. We can only collect from their expressions that Chen Xiao said something that made them happy. According to a Twitter account that translated some comments from Link Click’s Chinese streaming platform, some viewers believed this was to leave space for Wenchuan earthquake survivors to fill in the blanks. It gives them the opportunity to say words they couldn’t say to their friends, Their First Love and Mothers, with the episode title: “Confession”.

Below the title is an excerpt from a poem written by Leo Banung, titled “How can I get rid of my mind from it,” in which the narrator asks how they can stop thinking of someone who died when everything seems to remind them of her. How can you stop the soreness of losing someone?

When Cheng Xiaoshi realized what was going to happen, he went into a panic attack as he recalled his past and how his parents died (most likely) in the earthquake. He managed to get rid of it and walked out of Chen Xiao’s house to find a way to save them. Immediately, Lu Guang shouted at him to stop. If he tried to save those in the past, he might accidentally change the future into a world where Zheng Xiaoshi did not exist, and the present-day Luo Guang and Qiaoling did not exist.

This is not the first time that Lu Guang has intentionally hidden information about Zheng Xiaoshi. Despite not being malicious, this may be the cruelest example of Lu Guang not telling Cheng Xiaoshi exactly what he was walking into – was he aware of Cheng Xiaoshi’s previous trauma? Cheng Xiaoshi was not able to save his loved ones but now that he knows exactly what is going to happen and has a chance to save Chen Xiao, he will have to deal with whether or not he is standing next to him. Is he really ready to sacrifice the lives of his friends and friends for the past?

