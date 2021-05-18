“We need to ask the police for more,” says the Domestic Abuse Commissioner





We contacted the Home Office to inquire about the procedures for dealing with police officers accused of domestic abuse. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The University of Police Orientation is clear that allegations against them should be made immediately to the Director General and the relevant Department of Professional Standards. We directly hope that each complaint will be properly investigated, with appropriate action taken.” We spoke to former Assistant Commissioner of Scotland Yard David Gilbertson, who collects data on police officers caught on charges of ill-treatment and Nicole Jacobs, the first Home Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source