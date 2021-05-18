More than 100 women are being reported by police for domestic abuse





In the last 4 years at least 129 women have been reported by the police for domestic abuse, only Channel 4 News can reveal. Since 2019, more than 100 women have approached the Women’s Justice Center (CWJ) alleging that their police partners have raped, beaten and coerced them. In most cases, the alleged attacker is still serving or has retired with a clean record. A former police commander described the number of officers affected by domestic abuse as an “epidemic” within the force. Some victims accused the “boys’ club ”culture of making the survivors feel silent and shut up. The Interior Ministry said police hoped to “thoroughly investigate” allegations of domestic abuse and take appropriate action. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

