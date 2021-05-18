Children knock on our door





“More than 400,000 immigrant children have crossed the US border without their parents since 2003,” according to CNN.

It’s hard to believe, but I’d like to share some of my experiences in these lands between Rio Grande and South America.

Not counting the flights south of the border, Mexico crossed the border at seven locations in the United States – from Brownsville (Matamoros) in the east to San Diego (Tijuana) in the west. I drove with my friends from the US border through Mexico to Guatemala City (over 2000 miles). I completed my undergraduate education in Mexico and started an undergraduate program in Mexico for Consortium at the University of Pittsburgh.

After I was introduced to post-disaster studies in Ohio while working there for my PhD. In sociology, I was introduced to natural disasters.

For various reasons I visited in the wake of the following disasters: The 1980 earthquake in Mexico City killed around 10,000; In 1972, an earthquake devastated Managua and Nicaragua, killing nearly Mexico City; In 1976 a devastating earthquake killed Guatemala 23,000; Finally, Hurricane Fifi that killed more than 8,000 in 1974 in Honduras.

Why this list of death and destruction? Disasters have human consequences, and deaths are only part of that.

I visited in the wake of all these events, but got more involved after Hurricane Fifi. My friend from the University of Wittenberg met up with officials from the American World Church Service (CWS) shortly after that disaster and learned that they would be contributing 350 homes in the devastated area near San Pedro Sula, not far from the North Coast.

Fortunately, we got a grant to monitor the construction of these homes and determine the satisfaction of the beneficiaries with their new homes. The responses were overwhelmingly positive. The local authorities responsible for selecting the beneficiaries of all indications chose the needy and deserving families.

Much was learned as local agencies mapped the sites, selected materials, and determined the various dimensions and characteristics of homes. The grant, of a few thousand dollars, has enabled us to follow homes / families for several years. The sponsoring agency was so interested in the project that they transported me to New York City to file a report on the project at CWS headquarters.

Home recipients lost their homes because they were conscious (not owning the land on which they lived) and were living in vulnerable locations – on steep hillsides and along waterways, mainly unclaimed or unused land. After that, the heroes who lived in them were either swept away or fell on steep hillsides. Champas are generally made from original materials including thatched roofs.

By interviewing housing recipients on several occasions, we were able to see the progress the families made and their commitment to their new homes. Many have turned their homes into businesses of several types.

Why all this talk about natural disasters and human misery? Simply to emphasize the challenges families face in the region and describe one reason why families can tolerate sending their children alone 2,000 or perhaps three thousand miles to the borders of the United States in search of safety and a future.

Especially in Honduras, my friend and I got to know families and sometimes we watch them for years raising their children and supporting their families. They want their children exactly what we want our children, and it is because of a sympathetic nongovernmental organization in North America that has this opportunity for these families.

Disasters are the main reason behind the vulnerability of these countries south of our borders. But there is also rampant corruption and deadly gangs. Our country is clearly responsible for the situations there – just read the history of the United Fruit Company (UFC). The term “Banana Republic” is directly related to the exploitation of these lands by US companies, and the UFC is the prime example of such activity.

I can assure you that these people do not want to send their children here, and they do not want to leave their homes. The clearest solution is to help countries deal with poverty, devastation, corruption and violence there and give them reasons to stay.

The other option is to do what we do – face the mess and the cost of dealing with the current situation on the border.

Neil Sennar is Professor Emeritus at Wilmington College.

Destroyed buildings (mostly homes) in this Guatemalan village are of mud brick, brittle mud with no tensile force. The boys wear western clothes and the girls wear traditional local clothes, which is very popular.

