Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.8 earthquake – Lamjung, 45 km northeast of Pokhara, Kaski, Gandaki Pradesh, Nepal, on May 19 8:26 am (GMT +5: 45)





Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Kathmandu Lazimpat (123.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

120.5 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration: I fell asleep and felt.

Lamashur, Pokhara (44.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app)

Godavari Lalitpur Nepal (132.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head bump / 2-5 seconds: Every serving spoon and spoon in our home where it was hanging and some also fell

rautaha (176.7 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

120.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

47.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Ramnagar Merchaya (255.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

212 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Kathmandu (120.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Gorakhpur (212.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Pokhara (47.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Milan Road (81.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Extra short: stay safe for everyone n Stay home everyone !! Nobody knows the conditions of our country this time..so it is better to stay inside at home n stay happy staying strong n safe !!

Pokhara (3.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

83.1 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec

Steam, weak lag / vibration (MMI III)

Bagar (45.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V): I was asleep, woke me up and made me run.

Kathmandu / Didn’t feel / clank, shake / Too short

Siliguri (438.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Bhaktapur / Soft Shake (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds

Kathmandu / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Weak but was known to be an earthquake

Kathmandu / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 30-60secs: Horizontal swing for about 1 minute.

Tanhun / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Too short

Kathmandu / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: door vibration

Lamjung Sundarbazar / I didn’t feel / Too short

Kathmandu / MMI IV / Single vertical vibration / 2-5 sec: vibration

Gorkha / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vibration and roll / 5-10 seconds: 5 seconds

Bharatpur / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Kathmandu / MMI II / Single head projection / 2-5 sec

Bhaktapur / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Pokhara / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical Swing (Up / Down) / 2-5 seconds

46.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos