Israel has rejected Biden’s call to “escalate” the Gaza conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he has decided to continue military operations in Gaza “until his goal is met,” while President Joe Biden expected a “significant mismatch” in the conflict a few hours later. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Israel has continued with airstrikes in Gaza, and Hamas has fired more rockets at Israeli border towns.
