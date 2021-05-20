Uncategorized
Afghanistan: Fears will be school girls on the line of fire after the US withdraws
The horrors of the bomb attack on a Kabul girls ’school this month are still being felt in Afghanistan. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Violence in the region has escalated since the U.S. announced a full withdrawal of forces by Sept. 11 – a delicate security situation has been further precarious by the uncertainty of peace talks between the Afghan government, the U.S. and the Taliban, now in jeopardy. We are in Kabul. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News
