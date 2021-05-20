Afghanistan: Fears will be school girls on the line of fire after the US withdraws





The horrors of the bomb attack on a Kabul girls 'school this month are still being felt in Afghanistan.

Violence in the region has escalated since the U.S. announced a full withdrawal of forces by Sept. 11 – a delicate security situation has been further precarious by the uncertainty of peace talks between the Afghan government, the U.S. and the Taliban, now in jeopardy. We are in Kabul.



