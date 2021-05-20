Uncategorized
Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot “wants clear UK commitment to resolve the unrest here”
On Wednesday, we spoke with the Israeli ambassador, and now it was the turn of Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot. We asked him if he works for the Palestinian government in the West Bank, does Hamas support what Gaza is doing? (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
