How lithium reserves in Cornwall can impact the green industrial revolution





The cost of buying a zero-emission car is still too high, according to deputies, who have accused the government of not having a clear plan to meet the low-emission target. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The UK is trying to find new ways to fuel the new green revolution in the industry and one idea is to exploit Cornwall’s lithium reserves: the mineral that powers electric car batteries. Geologists believe that the former clay and tin mines might be ideal for extracting it. But can they function ecologically? We have been to Cornwall to see the progress so far. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

