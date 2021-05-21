Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3 Earthquake – 20 km northwest of Kurwasu, Nasushiobara-shi, Tochigi, Japan, Friday, May 21, 2021 7:16 a.m. (GMT +9)





May 20 22:22 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes. 20 May 22:22: Now using data updates from NIED

Just 11 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Kurwasu, Nasushiobara-shi, Tochigi, Japan. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Friday May 21, 2021 at 7:16 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10.7 km below the surface, and the event was presented by the Japan National Institute for Geosciences Research and Disaster Resistance (NIED), the first seismic agency. Reportedly, our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the magnitude 4.1 earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it may have been felt by many. It is reported by people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Kurawasu (population 61,200) located 20 km from the epicenter, Utawara (population 58,900) 26 km away, Yaita (population 36,300) 29 km away, Nikko (population 16,000) 39 km away, Imaichi (population 64,300) is 40 km away, and Ujiie (population 30,400) is 42 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Utsunomiya (population 449,900) located 54 km from the epicenter, and Kannuma (94,900) 56 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 20, 2021 22:16:05 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Friday, May 21, 2021, 7:16 a.m. (GMT +9) Size: 4.3 Depth: 10.7 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 37.048 ° N / 139.844 ° E (Nasushiobara-shi, Tochigi, Japan) Nearest volcano: Nasu (14 km / 9 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 20 km (13 mi) west of Kurwasu (population: 61,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes ! 26 km (16 mi) northwest of Ottawara (population: 58,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) northwest of Yeta (Population: 36,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) from Nikko (Population: 16,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) northeast of Imaichi (Population: 64,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) north of Ujje (population: 30,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 54 km (33 miles) north of Utsunomiya (population: 449900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 miles) north of Kanuma (Population: 94,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 128 km (79 mi) north of Saitama (population: 1,193,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 152 km (94 mi) north of Tokyo (Population: 8,336,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 7.2 ° C (45 ° F), humidity: 99%, winds: 1 m / s (3 knots) from SSE Primary data source: NIED (National Research Institute for Geosciences and Disaster Resistance) energy released Capacity: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 MWh, 42.5 tons of TNT equivalent)) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short report “I felt it” ! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you!

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

