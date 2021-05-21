Corporation tax explained – BBC News





Since the beginning of this month, a new tax has been introduced to encourage large companies like Starbucks and Apple to pay a fair share of taxes. Corporations that take profits away from the UK are penalized. The BBC's Steph McGovern knows whether it will bring the desired results.

