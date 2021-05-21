“Bigorexia”: muscle dysmorphia “affects one in 10 men in the gym” – BBC News





It is called ‘bigorexia’ and experts believe that thousands of men live with extreme body image disorder. It is estimated that 1 in 10 men who train in gyms in the UK may be in a relatively unfamiliar situation – it’s an anxiety disorder, which causes someone to see themselves as small, despite being tall and muscular. In the worst cases it is believed that it can lead to severe depression, as well as death. She met a man who had Athar Ahmad of the Asian Network and Radio 1 Newsbeat group. Subscribe to BBC News HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

