Israel agrees to ceasefire with Hamas after hundreds of deaths in Gaza – BBC News
Israel has unconditionally approved a ceasefire with Palestinian militants armed in Gaza. The Egypt-led deal is expected to end an eleven-day bloody conflict in the region. Sophie Raworth introduces Jeremy Bowen to the Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen presenting BBC News at Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
