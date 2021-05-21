Earthquake information: strong mag. Earthquake 5.8-35 km northwest of Dali, Yunnan, China, on May 21 9:48 pm (GMT +8)





5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

May 21 13:55 UTC: First to report: GFZ 7 minutes later. May 21 13:57: Volume recalculated from 5.9 to 5.8. The epicenter location was corrected at 3 km (1.9 mi) towards E.

Update Friday, May 21, 2021, 14:00

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale 35 km northwest of Dali, China

5.8 earthquake 35 km northwest of Dali, Yunnan, China, May 21 9:48 pm (GMT +8)

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the evening near Dali, Yunnan, China, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck Friday May 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the magnitude 6.0 earthquake. A third agency, France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), reported the same magnitude 5.5 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Dali (population 134,000) located 35 km from the epicenter, the earthquake was supposed to be felt as a slight shaking. In Lijiang (population 1137,600) located 131 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes occur and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: May 21, 2021 13:48:39 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 21 9:48 PM (GMT +8) Strength: 5.8 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 25.73 ° N / 99.9 ° E (Yunnan, China) Nearest volcano: Tengchong (151 km / 94 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 35 km (22 mi) northwest of Dali (population: 134,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 131 km (81 mi) southwest of Lijiang (pop: 1137600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 202 km (125 mi) west of Dadoku (Sichuan) (Population: 461,500) -> See earthquakes nearby! 210 km (130 mi) northwest Jianshui (Population: 490,000) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 234 km (145 miles) south of Shangri-La (Population: 130,000) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 256 km (159 miles) west of Longquan (Population: 91,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 275 km (171 miles) northwest of Lianran (Population: 106,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 286 km (178 miles) west of Magi (Population: 131,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 289 km (180 mi) northwest from Haikou (Population: 112,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 293 km (182 mi) northwest of Yunnanfu (population: 3,855,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 18.2 ° C (65 F), humidity: 85%, winds: 2 m / s (4 knots) from SW Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Outgoing energy Rated: 3.2 x 1013 joules (8.78 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 7,558 tons of TNT. Or 0.5 atomic bombs!) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 5.810 kmYunnan, ChinaGFZ5,510 km China: Near KunmingRENASS6.05 kmYUNNAN, CHINAEMSC5.910 km Yunnan, China BMKG 5.81 km China NCS 6.110 km Northwest Dali, China Reports USGS6.010 km AUunnan, China Jiu

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Kunming (301.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds (reported through our app)

Luang Prabang Laos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / difficult to describe complex movement / 2-5 seconds: I feel upset

Chiangmai (779 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported through our app) Kunming (288.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 63 km2 (= 24 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be around 14 kilometers (9 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, most recent first (4 earthquakes so far, updated frequently):

May 21, 2021, 14:03 UTC

| 3.9 m |

8 km (5 mi) deep

|

Distance 18 km (11 miles)

| CEIC | details

May 21, 2021, 14:02 UTC

| M 4.1 |

8 km (5 mi) deep

|

Distance 8 km (5 miles)

| CEIC | details

May 21, 2021, 13:55 UTC

| M 5.0 |

8 km (5 mi) deep

|

7 km (4 miles) distance

| CEIC | details

May 21, 2021, 13:53 UTC

| M 4.1 |

9 km (5.6 mi) deep

|

Distance 15 km (9 miles)

| CEIC | Details Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

