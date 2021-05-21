Earthquakes: Earthquakes in Warren, Tigard | News





It is not only undersea earthquakes that are recorded in Oregon.

This map shows the earthquakes that occurred this week.

Illustration / Courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) has reported small tremors inland over the past few days.

PNSN recorded a magnitude 1.8 earthquake in Warren, District of Columbia, and a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at Rose Lodge in Lincoln County on Tuesday, May 18th. In the south of Willamette Valley.

A swarm of small undersea earthquakes have been recorded over the past several weeks west of Kos Bay, Bandon, Port Offord and Newport. The tremors occurred in an area that geologists from the Oregon State Office of Emergency Management said was vulnerable to such events.

OEM Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo said in previous interviews that the region experiences many earthquakes annually.

“They are very far from the coast and do not have any impact, except for just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time,” she said.

While those undersea earthquakes are not expected to trigger any significant events, geologists have said there is evidence of a massive earthquake in the subduction zone off the coast from northern California to British Columbia, with a similar magnitude to that which struck Indonesia in 2004. And Japan in 2011.

Illustration / with permission from OEM

The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile long fault that stretches from northern California to British Columbia and is located about 70-100 miles off the coast of the Pacific Coast.

According to OEM, there have been 41 earthquakes in the last 10,000 years within this rift that occurred 190 years, or nearly 1,200 years ago. The last earthquake that occurred in this fault was on January 26, 1700, and had a magnitude of 9.0. This earthquake caused the coast to fall several feet, formed a tsunami and shattered the ground.

What’s even more surprising is that the evidence for this great earthquake also came from Japan, says the OEM on its website. Japanese historical records indicate that a devastating remote tsunami struck their coast on January 26, 1700.

By studying geological records and the flow of the Pacific Ocean, scientists were able to link the tsunami in Japan to the Great Earthquake from the Pacific Northwest. Native American mythology also supports the timing of this latter event.

Emergency managers in Rizzo and counties across the state encourage residents and visitors to prepare to be alone for at least two weeks after a major earthquake.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos