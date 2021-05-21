A 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Yunnan Province, China, killing one person





The quake struck at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the city of Daly in China. (representative)

Beijing:

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China’s Yunnan Province Friday evening, killing at least one person, local officials and seismologists said.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter – which occurred at 9:48 p.m. (1348 GMT) at a relatively shallow 10 km depth – was near Daly, a popular tourist destination.

Initial size revised 6.0.

In a statement, regional officials said that at least one person was confirmed killed after the earthquake in the mountainous region, a truck driver who was crushed by a falling rock, adding that three other people were buried under the rubble.

Local media published videos showing ceiling lamps swinging and vases falling from shelves, as well as groups of people running outdoors after the earthquake.

The provincial government said some buildings had collapsed and others were damaged, and “the disaster situation is subject to further verification.”

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) warned people to “stay away from buildings” in a post on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

The earthquake observatory said the quake followed a series of small quakes less than an hour ago.

Yunnan is very vulnerable to earthquakes. The region experiences frequent seismic activity from the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which make up the vast Himalayan mountain range.

In October 2014, hundreds of people were injured and more than 100,000 were displaced after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan, near China’s border with Myanmar and Laos.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in the mountainous western and southwestern regions where Yunnan is located.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.9 in the southwestern Sichuan Province in 2008 killed or missing 87,000 people.

In February 2003, a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused significant damage.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV Staff and is automatically generated from a shared feed.)

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos