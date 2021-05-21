Israel and Hamas win after ceasefire – BBC News





The Gaza Strip has included a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The ceasefire began early Friday, and ended the 11-day struggle; More than 250 people were killed, most in Gaza. Both Israel and Hamas won the conflict. The peace had an early test on Friday as new clashes erupted in a group of al-Aqsa mosques occupied in East Jerusalem. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source