Windrush: Victims still have a long wait to receive compensation, the guard says





It is a government-led scandal that has claimed thousands of lives, but a new report from the National Audit Office has found that the Interior Ministry is not compensating Windrush victims quickly enough.

The scheme was launched more than two years ago, but so far only 633 people out of 15,000 potential applicants have received money.



