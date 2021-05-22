Myriam JI Chance paints the echo of a disaster





After the Haiti earthquake of January 20, 2010, Myriam J.A. Chancy, who was known at the time primarily for academic writing on Afro-Caribbean women, went on the road for six months to speak at universities across the United States and the seaside region. Caribbean Archeology. From devastation: 250,000 people were killed, 1.3 million injured, and 1.5 million displaced. Her conversations were mostly scheduled before the earthquake and plotting topics related to her academic experience, but after the disaster, the questions were mostly about the situation in Haiti.

“I didn’t intend to write a novel,” says Chancy, but she started a novel in 2013, inspired by stories shared by survivors who came to speak with her after she spoke. On October 5th, Tin House will be published with the title “What is the Storm, What Thunder?” It is the story of the earthquake – before, during and after – recounted in 10 Haitian voices, including those of a wealthy CEO and a small drug dealer, An accountant, young boy, and musician immigrated to Boston.

“I wanted to reflect on the disaster experience across gender, profession, and age, to talk about this in person,” says Chancy. “We see things happen to a group of people – there’s no small level. I wanted to get to that level, to capture a bunch of experiences.”

One of the first voices that Chancy would say she came to was the voice of a child. “We think about children abstractly, emotionally, but not the way they are actually going through an event,” she adds. The boy, Jonas, had dreamed of playing soccer that the earthquake had ended. In the book he says, “I screamed for Mama until I realized she couldn’t hear me because all the other kids were screaming for their mama.” “ As if both of them were the same person, he was trying to reach my little sisters only to find the air in my hands, to hold, then hours of hearing them cry together only for the silence of their screams, after a while, while I was lying under the cement blocks, I don’t know what to do , horrified “.

Sounds are effortlessly woven together, each more magical than the previous one. Musician Didier Ma Lou, the old lady of the market, recalls: “I admired her and all the other women like her, so close to the ground that they started laden with dust and ethereal, like ballerinas in young girls’ jewelry boxes, like delicious and precious. ”Accountant Olivier notes:“ Within Forty-five seconds, one in fifty good Haitians died in Port-au-Prince. Who knows about the bad guys. “

Tin House managing editor Massey Cochran told me she saw the book in April 2020 and remembers its love from the front page. “I’m trying not to base everything on that first page,” she says. “I usually finish the book before I send it until post-editing, but after 15 pages, I was so excited, I sent it to everyone. I got responses in two days. I thought I understood the effects of the earthquake in Haiti, but before I read this book, I didn’t.” She notes how “Miriam picks up people’s voices, braids them together, and pulls them all together at the same time. She builds a narrative larger than these individual voices. He is impressive and witty.”

The book came to Cochrane in an unusual way, and I felt a story within a story. She told me 90% of the books you buy come through agents, but “What Storm, What Thunder” was sent by Lisa Randall, director of rights at HarperCollins Canada, who will publish it on September 14th. Janice Sauerbney, Senior Editor, who met Chancy when she was a freelance editor. Chancy was born in Port-au-Prince but raised in Canada (she now lives in California, where she holds a chair in the humanities at Scripps College). When she met Zurbenny in 2019, she was considering returning to Canada to be closer to the family and started looking for a Canadian agent. She had published three novels in the UK, but with What Storm, she says, “she wanted more exposure, to get it to the largest number of readers she could.”

Chancy found an agent who rejected the novel but made her contact Zwerpeny, and offered to reconsider the novel after reviews. “I can tell right away, that the manuscript was wonderful – very original – and that Miriam was a talented writer. I loved the novel even in its earliest forms. It is the kind of novel that all literary editors dream of,” Zwerbeny says. The agent’s second reading was delayed, and Zaourbney, who was hired as editor of HC Canada, bought out the universal rights of the novel.

Next Zarbney met with Chancy and Randall to discuss American publishers. Randall sells directly to the English-language market, and when she was listing potential American printers, she “focused particularly on publishers who publish diverse voices and stories, with a strong track record of publishing literary fiction,” she said. “The tin house immediately came to mind. We were overjoyed when Massey fell in love with the novel and were pleased to accept its presentation for publication in the United States. “

Cochran says Randall sent an amazing offer and put back a call for her to talk to Chancy. “When I spoke to Miriam, she sealed it for me,” Cochran says. “I was very touched by it – her personal relationship with Haiti, her intimate work relationship, and her ability to tell a story. I was willing to work on the book.”

Waiting to see if she’s got What Storm, Cochran recalls, “I just got this hot feeling – he was nervous for three weeks back and forth. I wanted the book so badly.” The deal ended with a “nice offer” at the end of April 2020 for US rights and audio.

“When Massey got flushed, she also brought in constructive criticism. It was on the spot,” says Chancy. And Tin House put together an impressive marketing and advertising campaign with its offer. What Storm is the flagship fictional journalism headline for Fall 2021.

Cochran refers to what she calls “early temperature tests” for What Storm, in which she told me that Edwidge Danticat responded publicly within 30 minutes of the request and that there was an auction for the sound rights, which Spiegal & Grau won. “When I fall in love with the book, the book is personal, but I think it can move to a larger audience,” Cochran says.

Although the book’s marketing plans are extensive, “We’re getting smart,” Cochran notes. “We hope to get Miriam out in front of people. She has such a great personality. But we have successful Zoom events. My 87-year-old aunt in Kansas has never attended a book event, and since the pandemic she’s been a regular!”

Chancese wrote in her confession that she feels the stories told to her “were an accusation, and a liability towards the dead.” She says, “I remember thinking there was a reason people told me these stories. I became an information store. In one of the lectures, I was referring to Zora Neal Hurston and the earthquake in her.” [1937] The novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God”, I could not help but make the relationship between the past and the present. I showed Haiti now and when Hurston was there in the ’30s, and at the end of the conversation, it collapsed. These Haitian craftsmen came to me afterwards. They spoke Creole and said to me, “We didn’t understand a thing until I cried.” “■

A version of this article appeared in the 05/24/2021 issue of Publishers Weekly under the headline: Repercussions of a disaster

.





