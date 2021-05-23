



San Jose was in the driver’s seat early, thanks to a goal shortly after kick-off from Javier Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez. But the visitors would return with three unanswered strikes, starting with Lindsay’s equalizer in the 15th minute. Then, Polido and Saloy scored impressive goals within 15 minutes of each other, starting with a Polido goal in the 60th minute, allowing Sporting to snatch all three points and transfer his record. To 4-2-1 through seven matches.

Earthquakes jumped to the summit early with force of the second goal of the season from Chovis, who finished off a fixed piece directly from the training ground, scooping a corner kick from Christian Espinosa at the top of the area and unleashing to the left. A shot with the foot from distance beat KC Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia.

However, the visitors responded quickly, with Lindsay tying up soon after. The 21-year-old made a smart run from his right-back position, blocked a feed from Polido and quietly shot in the end, bypassing San Jose goalkeeper GT Marcinkowski.

It would stay that way all the way up to the hour mark, when Pulido SKC forever put it on top with a sublime finish on the top of the area. The prominent Mexican international player fired a missile that fired into the top corner after he got fed from Saloy, leaving no chance to dive Marcinkowski.

Saloy then added the exclamation point in the 75th minute with a row kick of his own, as the 24-year-old Hungarian shot off the curling effort in perfect position and sealed the final 3-1.

