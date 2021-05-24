Migrant children arrested in “cold and dirty conditions” in the US – BBC News





Nearly 20,000 migrant children are being held in detention camps across the United States after entering the country illegally. Many of them traveled only from Central America and were caught crossing the border. Their families hoped to be able to start a new life in the United States. However, a BBC group has heard accounts of children who have been subjected to extreme neglect and are being held in cold and dirty conditions. Mishal Husain introduces Hilary Andersson to BBC News at Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source