Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.0 earthquake – Celebes Sea, 27 km southwest of Glan, Philippines, May 25 3:46 am (GMT +8)





May 24 19:55 UTC: First to report: BMKG after 9 minutes. May 24, 20:00: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 18.0 to 39.0 km (11.2 to 24 mi). Epicenter location corrected 1.1 km (0.7 mi) toward E.24 May 20:05: Epicenter location corrected 5 km (3.1 mi) toward SSW.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 14 minutes ago 50 kilometers southwest of General Santos City in the Philippines, and the quake struck 18 kilometers below the epicenter near General Santos City, south of Cotabato. , Soxxargin, Philippines, early in the morning on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 3:46 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the 5.1 magnitude earthquake. Other agencies that have reported the same earthquake include the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) with a magnitude of 4.8, and the Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS) with a magnitude of 5.1. Based on the preliminary seismic data, it is likely that many people will feel the earthquake in the area. The epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. I felt a slight jolt. A weak tremor was probably felt in Malapatan (population 19,400) located 42 km from the epicenter, General Santos City (population 679,600) at 50 km, Allabel (population 43,300) 54 km, Pulomuluk (Bob) 64,000 ) 60 km, Maluñgun (population 52,200) 71 km, Surallah (population 31,100) 84 km, Bañga (population 58,900) 88 km, Coronadal (population 125,500) 94 km. The size and depth will be updated automatically if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 24, 2021 19:46:07 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 25 3:46 AM (GMT +8) Size: 5 Depth: 39.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 5.64 ° N / 125.04 ° E (Celebes Sea), Philippines) Nearest volcano: Parker (52 km / 32 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) south of Malpang (population: 2,450) -> See nearby earthquakes! 27 km (17 mi) southwest of Glan (Sarangani) (Pop: 24300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 46 km (28 mi) southwest of Malapatan (Sarangani) (population: 19,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 55 km (34 miles) southwest of General Santos City (pop: 679600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) southwest of Alabel (pop: 43300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) south of Pulomuluk (population: 64,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 mi) southwest of Malongon (Population: 52,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) southeast of the city of Coronadal (Population: 125,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 miles) southwest of Davao City (Population: 1,212,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 186 km (116 miles) southeast of Budta (Population: 1,273,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 27.7 ° C (82 ° F), humidity: 77%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from NNE Primary data source: BMKG (Indonesia Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Energy Rated Output: 2 × 1012 Joules (554 MWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptures along a surface of approximately. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fracture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification).

