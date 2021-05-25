Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.2 earthquake – Mtskheta-Mitaniti, 66 km southeast of Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia, Russia, May 25 12:43 am (GMT +3)





Tbilisi / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 15-20 seconds: Please correct! Mtskheta Mitaniti is not Russia but Georgia !!! And remove the Russian flag !!! | 5 users found this interesting.

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 5-10 sec: Weak vibration approx. 10 sec | One user found this interesting.

115 km from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

108.2 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 2-5 seconds: Yes it felt, but first of all, it wasn’t about Russian terrain, that’s Georgia, and secondly, tell us more info if it will happen next time or not ? We want to sleep (reported through our app)

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 15-20 seconds

Shindisi / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / Hard-to-describe complex movement / 2-5 sec

108.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2sec: The entire home floor was wobbly. There were two shocks

Tbilisi (103.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Tbilisi / MMI IV / Hard-to-describe complex movement

Tbilisi / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / My head swing (up and down) / Too short: I thought something had fallen to the ground from my bed, but when I realized there was nothing on the ground, I thought it was an earthquake, and when I got out my neighbors were scared, that’s everything

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Chechen Republic, Chateau (39.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Armenia, Lori / Light Shook (MMI IV): I felt the earthquake at 1:43

Tbilisi / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / very short

185.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 5-10 sec

Tbilisi / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec

Tbilisi (106.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

At home in bed / Very weak vibration (MMI II): noisy noise

Jumping / Gently shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 sec

Grmaghele / soft shake (MMI IV) / clank, shake / 5-10 seconds: Wake up from sleep and shake the beds

105.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 5-10 sec

Tbilisi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds

Tbilisi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Tbilisi / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 2-5 seconds

114.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Tbilisi / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 15-20 seconds: Weak

Dilijan / I didn’t feel / 1-2 seconds

Tbilisi house / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / very short

104.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

87.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / hard-to-describe complex movement

Stepanavan / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Tbilisi (111.6 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Tbilisi / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (side) swing / 1-2 sec

Tbilisi (109 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 15-20 seconds

108.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 2-5 seconds

Tbilisi / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: Slight

Stepantsminda / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Hippodrome in Tbilisi (109.2 km SSW from epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

110.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Tbilisi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds

Dilijan / Light shaking (MMI IV): I felt it

Tbilisi (109.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head bump / Very short: I felt a slight tremor for a brief period of time.

Tbilisi (108.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

