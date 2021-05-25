Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court for the first time since a coup – BBC News





Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court for the first time since his government was ousted by the military in February. The hearing, in the capital Naypyidaw, ended immediately. The former leader faces a number of charges, including violating the state's secret law. Prior to the hearing, Ms. Suu Kyi was allowed to meet in person with her lawyers for the first time. The home has been under arrest since it was evicted for 16 weeks.

