Palestinian community mourns 7 children killed in air strike in Gaza – BBC News

14 seconds ago

Palestinians and Israelis are counting the cost of the latest conflict, which has claimed the lives of more than 250 people, almost all of them in Gaza. A young man and seven children were killed in an attack in a Palestinian community near Beit Hanoun. Their families accuse him of an Israeli strike. High-precision ammunition fragments were found at the site. The Israelis say it is likely that a Palestinian rocket that did not achieve its goal was killed. Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten to Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen in Beit Hanoun. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

