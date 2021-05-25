Connect with us

Belarus has been accused of “state-sponsored kidnapping” after the journalist’s arrest

State-sponsored “kidnapping”, “piracy” as well as “terrorism” are allegations against Belarus. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

In the European capitals, the country’s ambassadors have been called in to explain why an EU airline that landed between the two EU cities has landed in Minsk and why they have apprehended a major passenger. British planes have been told to avoid Belarusian airspace “to make passengers safer”. EU leaders are meeting to discuss what to do. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

