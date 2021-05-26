3.6 earthquake strikes northeast of Cedar city – Saint George News





Street. A small earthquake occurred Tuesday afternoon in the northeast corner of Garfield County near Circleville.

Map detailing the location and reach of the 3.6 earthquake, which struck 10 miles southwest of Circleville, May 26, 2021 | Map provided by United States Geological Survey, St. George News | Click to enlarge

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at around 3:15 pm, near an area called Granite Valley.

The general location of the earthquake places it about 10 miles southwest of Circleville and 42 miles northeast of Cedar, according to the US Geological Survey’s seismic map. According to the USGS report of “Have You Felt It” accompanying the recorded earthquake, someone reported feeling vibration.

The U.S. Geological Survey features vibration from a 3.6-scale earthquake as being weak to light and usually doing little or no damage.

Circularville Fire Department chief Wade Westwood, who oversees the city’s emergency services, told St.George News that he had not received any calls about the earthquake 10 miles outside of Circleville or had heard anyone say he felt it.

Westwood laughed: “We’d like a little bit of excitement here – but not the kind.”

Approximately 700 earthquakes and their aftershocks occur across Utah annually, with only 2% being felt, according to the University of Utah. The university also states that earthquakes can occur anywhere in Utah and “approximately 13 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater occur in the region each year.”

