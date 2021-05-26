Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3-59 km northeast of Erzincan, Turkey, May 26 12:37 am (GMT +3)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 0 km

May 25 21:41 UTC: First to report: EMSC 4 minutes later May 25 21:43: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2 … [show all] … May 25 21:45: The depth of the hypocenter is recalculated from 2.0 to 7.0 km (1.2 to 4.3 miles). Corrected epicenter location of 5.2 km (3.2 mi) toward WSW May 25 21:46: Depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 7.0 to 0.0 km (4.3 to 0 miles). The epicenter site was corrected at 2.8 km (1.7 mi) towards ENE. May 25 21:47: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 0.0 to 5.0 km (0 to 3.1 miles). Corrected epicenter location 1.7 km (1.1 mi) east 25 May 21:52: magnitude recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 5.0 to 10.0 km (3.1 to 6.2 miles). Corrected epicenter location of 2 km (1.3 mi) northeast toward May 25 21:54: magnitude recalculated from 4.2 to 4.3. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 1.0 km (6.2 to 0.6 miles). Epicenter location corrected 5.2 km (3.2 mi) toward WSW May 25 22:48: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 1.0 to 0.0 km (0.6 to 0 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 1.1 km (0.7 mi) towards S.

Tue Update, May 25, 2021, 21:45

An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale is 63 km northeast of Erzincan, Turkey

4.2 Earthquake May 26 12:37 am (GMT +3)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Erzincan, Turkey, just 7 minutes ago by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 km below the epicenter just after midnight on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:37 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Otlukbeli (population 3,700) located 12 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. In Bayburt (31,300 inhabitants) it is 26 km from the epicenter, and Turkan (population 12,200) is 35 km away. Include other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as very weak shaking forms (population 15,500) located 50 km from the epicenter, Cimin (population 39,600) 51 km away, Kelkit (population 23900) 60 km away Km, Erzincan (population 114,000) is 63 km away, and Erzurum (population 420,700) is 99 km away.

Date & Time: May 25, 2021 21:37:51 UTC – Local Time at Epicenter: May 26 12:37 AM (GMT +3) Volume: 4.3 Depth: 0.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 40.02 ° N / 40.08 Degree E (Erzincan), Turkey) Nearest volcano: Nemrut Dag (241 km / 150 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 8 km (5 mi) northeast of Otlukbeli (population: 3,670) -> See nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) southwest of Bayport (Pop: 31300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 miles) northwest of Turkan (pop: 12200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) northeast of Semen (population: 39,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 54 km (33 mi) west of Ashkal (Population: 15,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) east of Kalkit (Gumushanah) (Population: 23,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) ENE of Erzincan (population: 114,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) SE of Gumushkhane (Gümüşhane Merkez) (Population: 32,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 240 km (149 miles) north of Malatya (population: 441,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 616 km (383 miles) east of Ankara (population: 3,517,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear skies 6.8 ° C (44 F), humidity: 77%, winds: 2 m / s (5 knots) from primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Rated power: 1.8 × 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, 42.5 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source 4.3km Eastern Turkey EMSC 4.15 km Turkey: UMURLU-OTLUKBELI (ERZINCAN) KOERI-RETMC4.310 km12 Km ENE from Otlukbeli, Turkey USGSUser reports on this earthquake (2)

çukurcayir Trabzon / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

1254.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

