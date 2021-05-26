BBC Newsnight – Carey Mulligan criticizes UK government’s ‘destructive’ delay in charitable aid





Carey Mulligan told Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis that it was “devastating” that she was delaying the payment of aid funding promised by the UK government. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

An international charity working to prevent child trafficking from Afghanistan has said the delay in funding for the UK government is “destructive”. The government agreed to pay £ 500,000 to War Child from July this year on a donation match scheme that is so popular. But now they say they won’t pay the money until April 2022. Actor Carey Mulligan, the guardian of War Child, has said it is necessary to reverse “harmful decisions” but that the government must make “tough” decisions. Newsnight editor Nick Watt reports and Emily Maitlis joins Carey Mulligan. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

