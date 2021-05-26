Update 2 – Congo earthquake disrupts tin ore exports





(Adds Alphamin export path details)

Written by Pratima Desai and Helen Reed

LONDON / JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – An earthquake in the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo near the border with Rwanda delayed the export of tin ore from the mineral-rich North Kivu province, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Wednesday.

This is likely to exacerbate the weld metal shortage, whose prices last week touched 10-year highs of $ 30,650 per ton.

The sources said that tin ore producers were unable to obtain the permits they needed to export the materials because government offices in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, were closed due to the earthquake that destroyed many buildings on Tuesday.

They refused to disclose the amount of tin that was overdue.

With a magnitude of 5.3 by the Rwanda Seismological Observatory, Tuesday’s earthquake was the largest of more than 100 aftershocks that followed the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano north of Goma on Saturday.

More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 are still missing in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

The latest statistics from the provincial mining division showed that North Kivu exported 8,281 tons of tin ore in 2019. The vast majority of this came from Alphamin Resources’ Bissh mine near Walikale, 230 kilometers (142 miles) west of Goma.

In a statement, Alfamin, which produced 10,319 tons of tin in 2020, said: “There has been some disruption in government services related to export documentation, and assuming no further volcanic eruptions occur, these services are expected to return to normal in the first week of June.”

Alfamin exports its tin via Beni, across the border into Uganda, and eventually to the Kenyan port of Mombasa, from where it is shipped.

Seismic activity around Goma after Saturday’s eruption raised concerns that Nyiragongo might erupt again. Volcanologist Dario Tedesco of Goma said on Monday that he feared earthquakes could lead to another fracture. (Pratima Desai and Helen Reed report with additional report by Zandi Chapalala, edited by Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)

