Residents of Belfast have come under attack because demolitions “like an earthquake” in the middle of the night keep them awake





Residents of South Belfast were attacked after being awake by midnight by the demolitions that “felt like an earthquake”.

A woman who lives on Lisburn Road, in Tates Street and Ashley Avenue, says she was unable to sleep on Saturday night after the demolition work behind her home began around 8 p.m. and continued until after 3 a.m. the next day.

The building being demolished is the former bank at the intersection of Lisburn Road and Tates Street.

Belfast City Council said it received no advance notice that demolition work will take place at the site over the weekend.

Local residents took videos of the demolition work taking place at 1.38 am on Sunday morning (Photo: Introduction)

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t sleep because of the demolition work that was going on. It was like an earthquake, and my whole house felt unstable.

“We were not told that this work would be done and that it would continue for hours in the early morning.”

The council said it received two noise complaints about the demolitions on Sunday morning and had opened an investigation.

The former bank on Lisburn Road that was demolished in the wee hours of the morning (Photo: Justin Kernogan / Belfast Life)

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The Belfast City Council Night Noise Service received two noise complaints via the noise hotline on the morning of Sunday May 23rd in relation to demolition noise from 177 Lisburn Street.

“Our Environmental Protection Unit has not received any prior notification about the overnight demolition work at this site. We are currently looking into this matter.”

“This is unacceptable,” said Tracey Kelly, Board Member of the Democratic Union Belfast, “If you work at night, companies need to consult with residents and inform them that there will be disruption. If you have a complaint about an action like this please report it to the board.”

The demolition company was contacted for comment, but did not respond at time of publication.

