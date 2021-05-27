Earthquakes exploring midfield options with Yui outside the Cali Classico





There will be a hole the size of Jackson Yoel at the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday against Los Angeles Galaxy. What now?

The Quakes captain is on an international assignment with the US men’s national team this weekend, and at least the team has enough time to prepare to make some changes to the squad for the Clasico California.

“I am happy Jackson has received the call-up, even though he is a player our team will miss. Earthquakes coach Matthias Almeida told reporters via a translator on Wednesday during the media’s availability,” but I’m happy when the players are called up for the national team, in this case the United States.

So who’s in the squad instead of Yueill back today? Tireless Goodson appears to be the obvious choice, to play alongside Eric Remedy, who has secured his place as a player so far this season.

Almeida, however, refused to confirm that the Brazilian would be an automatic pick in the eleventh.

“We have several options besides Goodson,” Almeida said. “We are in this research, aware that we will miss Jackson, but that hasn’t been decided yet. We have several options.”

Everyone agreed that the derby weeks put a little extra activity into the team’s move.

“I always have the best expectations. I really enjoy the week leading up to the derby, wherever in the world. We are enjoying it and we will try to engage with the Galaxy. We really respect our competitor, but we also like to play our game,” Almeida said.

Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski said players’ style doesn’t change much in the week before, but El Clasico is a special game for Quakes.

“I think the talk about litter is nice and consistent throughout the season,” Marcinkowski said with a laugh. “We have a really good group of players so there’s nothing else left, anything less this week, but I think El Clasico goes without saying, it’s a competition that’s been around for a really long time and that’s something I’ve grown up watching. I used to go to Stanford matches. The whole time when I was younger, and I’m really looking forward to attending my first match with the fans. Obviously we played with them several times last year, but is it really the same without the fans in the stands? I’m just looking forward to it and think it’s one of the best competition in MLS to be Honest and I think we will show that at the end of this week. “

Under the leadership of a new coach this season at Greg Fanny, the Galaxy has made a hot start. Almeida praised the opponent but also appeared to be ready for the big game.

“They have a different playing system. I don’t know if it’s better or worse, but it’s a different system. They have a great coach, they have signed up with dynamic and fast players. They found a system that allowed them to win and it is clear that Chicharito is the main one responsible for their goals, he has recovered.” The Galaxy is a big team, they are one of the historical teams in the league. They are one of the teams that invested the most, and it is clear that we know all of this. We appreciate their playing, but we will try to bother them. “

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

