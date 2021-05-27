Syrians will vote for the “fake” election that Assad will win





Syrians voted in the presidential election as experts and activists left it open as a fake poll in exchange for President Bashar al-Assad. Assad, a 55-year-old accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, will win the election for the second time since the uprising began in 2011 in the civil war. In 2014, Assad received 88.7% of the vote in elections held in various parts of the government-controlled country. At the time, opposition groups ruled large parts of Syria – Assad's forces have since controlled most of that territory. Turkey controls some territories in the northwest of the country and the U.S. military has the country in the northeast. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the Syrian war. Assad has reportedly carried out at least three major chemical attacks on civilians in areas controlled by the opposition since 2013. The Syrian government has denounced the use of war crimes and chemical weapons. It also rejects criticism of the electoral process.



