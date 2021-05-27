The United States expects to transfer the aircraft carrier only in the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East | Voice of America





US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected on Thursday to approve the transfer of the only aircraft carrier stationed in the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East, two defense officials said.

The officials said the rare movement of the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, based in Yokosuka, Japan, which usually circles around the Pacific Ocean, would support the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The deployment of USS Ronald Reagan likely means the United States will not have an aircraft carrier based in the region, at least for part of the carrier deployment. But the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth strike group, which hosts hundreds of US Marines and 10 Marine Corps F-35 fighter jets, is currently en route to the Pacific.

According to USNI News, this will be the first time that the Japan-based Strike Group and Air Wing have operated in the Middle East since 2003, when the USS Kitty Hawk, now a decommissioned aircraft carrier, was deployed in the Persian Gulf to provide air support for the war in the Middle East. Iraq.

The Pentagon has repeatedly said that it is focusing more on the Indo-Pacific region according to the 2018 National Defense Strategy, which has made near-peer competition with China and Russia its top priority.

The need for air support

But President Joe Biden’s announcement in April that the United States would withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11 increased the need for the aircraft carrier to remain in the Middle East to provide additional air support.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower will be exempted by USS Ronald Reagan, which has been deployed more than three months ago. Officials have not confirmed how long the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower will remain in the region after the replacement arrives.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby refused to confirm the deployment, saying the Pentagon was not talking about ship movements in advance.

“The only thing I’d like to add is … the secretary wants to make sure General (Austin” Scott “) Miller has the right options at his disposal to make sure the withdrawal from Afghanistan is done in a safe, orderly and thoughtful way, Kirby said.

Last week, the Navy announced that the USS Ronald Reagan had left Japan for deployment “in the Indian and Pacific Oceans”.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the carrier’s rare move.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos