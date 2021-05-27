The Belarusian dictator says the plane was diverted as a result of the bomb threat





The bomb threat and the fear of a “bloody uprising”: The defiant justification of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in response to international outrage after being forced to land a passenger plane and arresting a journalist and his girlfriend. The Belarusian opposition leader said the country was becoming North Korea in Europe. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source