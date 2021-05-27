The Belarusian president has defended the decision to divert Ryanair flight – BBC News





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke publicly on Wednesday to defend his actions, stressing that the bomb threat was real and that the diversion of the Ryanair flight took place near a nuclear power plant. "I had to protect the people, I was thinking about the security of the country," Alexander Lukashenko said in a speech to Minsk lawmakers. However, he accused the domestic and foreign "villains" of using the event to attack the country. In his speech, Mr. Lukashenko did not mention Protasevich's arrest.

