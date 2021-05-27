Connect with us

How can a special NY jury influence Donald Trump?

Manhattan’s attorney general has called a grand jury to decide whether or not to prosecute former President Donald Trump if prosecutors should file criminal charges in the Trump Organization’s probe, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. CNN’s Elie Honig and Laura Coates break down what it all means to get this all going. #EliHonig #LauraCoates #NewDay.

