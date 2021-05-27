Dominic Cummings told lawmaker Johnson “it’s not appropriate” to be PM





In an epic session of parliamentarians, former prime ministerial adviser Dominic Cummings approached his former leader, accusing him of not being in a position to run the country. He compared Boris Johnson to a broken shopping cart, and the government claimed chaos in decisions taken by Covid that tens of thousands of people were killed “unnecessarily”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The immunity of the herds would kill hundreds of thousands more until they changed the policy, he said. Cummings painted a picture of an exploding government, lacking data and following bad scientific advice. He has repeatedly accused the health secretary of lying about EPEs, medical treatments and the alleged cover-up over care homes. Warning: This report begins with flash photos. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



