Cummings: What happened and what impact will it have? – BBC Newsnight





Former chief adviser Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings has made explosive claims about the government's handling of coronaviruses. But what effect will they have?

The former prime minister’s aide said Boris Johnson initially dismissed Covid as a “horror story” and said it was too slow to block the UK. And Health Secretary Matt Hancock repeatedly lied and claimed they should be released. “Thousands of people who didn’t have to die were killed,” Mr. Cummings said. In a seven-hour probationary session, Cummings told a committee, “It’s true that top ministers like me, senior officials and top advisers have been as concerned as in a crisis like the right people expect of their government. This.” #Newsnight #BBCNews #Coronavirus Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

