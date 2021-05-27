The longest known earthquake lasted 32 years





Coral microatolls, like this one, cannot grow when exposed to air, so their fossil bodies record altitude changes that push them out of the water.

The devastating earthquake that struck Indonesia in 1861 was an escalation of a 32-year clash between the tectonic plates below the island. It is the longest slow-slide event ever recorded, and it has left its mark in the bodies of perennial reefs that inhabit the seas above. The researchers analyzed the growth patterns of Simeulue Island’s reefs, which were periodically exposed to the air as the ground rose up and down. Coral reefs record decades of vertical movement at fault, from 1738 until the moment they died when they were struck by an earthquake in 1861. The results will help seismologists better understand some of the most dangerous earthquakes on Earth: the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people It was preceded by a slow sliding.

120 – 150 years old

Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

A mural promoting the use of a mask while honoring health workers in Mexico City.Photo: Pedro Badro / AFP via Getty

With rates of COVID-19 dropping and vaccinations increasing, some regions, such as places in the United States, are mandates of lift-off masks. Other countries, such as Germany, are doubling down on a public health strategy that has been shown to provide protection. Both approaches have contributed to evidence – gained from the current pandemic and from public health responses to diseases such as HIV – that effective messages and role models can be just as important as formal regulations. “Like any human behavior, it’s more complicated than saying, ‘You have to do it,'” says epidemiologist Ronald Valdesere.

ChulaCov19 vaccine designer in Thailand talks to Nature about his goal to turn the nation into an mRNA vaccine hub, and the challenge of competing with bigger competitors. Human trials on ChulaCov19 are about to begin. If successful, Thailand could emerge as an important supplier of mRNA vaccines in Asia, making it a small but important player in the drive to adopt the new technology. Homemade mRNA vaccines are already being tested in China, India and Japan. Thailand is a relatively newcomer in the region, but its efforts have increased urgently as it and its neighbors struggle with vaccine shortages and renewed cases of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Features and opinions

Two books provide complementary insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping society. In The Alignment Problem, writer Brian Christian offers an intimate view of the people who make AI technology – their goals, expectations, hopes, challenges, and ruins. In Atlas of Artificial Intelligence, researcher Kate Crawford deals with how AI entered our lives in action. “These meticulously researched and beautifully written books demonstrate … that the responsible development – ethical, legal and beneficial – of AI and its use is not about technology.”

Even lab grown meat is made from cows – or at least one cow. Researchers must start with conventional meat cells, which may one day act as the seed for massive bioreactors that produce ethically and environmentally healthy meat. This means scientists have to get their hands on reliable cell lines to study – but in the secret world of cultured meat, nobody wants to get involved. “There’s no place to start yet. If anyone wants to get into this field, it takes a great deal of resources and time to internally acquire and differentiate a cell line,” says Elliot Schwartz, a cultivated meat researcher.

Quote today

Influenza researcher Andrew Mehley praises the far-sighted pathologist who kept lung samples who provided insight into the 1918 flu pandemic. (ATLANTIC | 6-minute read)

