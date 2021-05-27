Scientists may have just solved a huge mystery as to why “earthquake lightning” occurs.





It looks like something from a passage from the Bible or a horror movie: earthquakes and lightning occur simultaneously, as if cracks in the ground were emanating from a fountain not from water but from electricity.

However, the possibility of lightning and earthquakes occurring at the same time is not science fiction or imagination, but a relatively natural event. Throughout history, scientists have often documented earthquakes associated with a phenomenon known as luminosity, creating an all-nature display of light known as “earthquake lightning” that occurs as the Earth literally trembles beneath our feet. One of the most notable occasions occurred during the Matsushiro earthquake swarm in Japan from 1965 to 1967, causing a nearby mountain to flash with light.

However, for years, no one was completely sure why seismic lightning occurred. Now, Professor Emeritus Yuji Inomoto of Shinshu University in Japan may have figured this out.

“I was able to quantitatively explain the geomagnetic fluctuations observed in the Matsushiro earthquake swarm that occurred in central Japan in 1965-1967,” said Honorary Professor Yuji Inomoto of Shinshu University to Salon in an email: “It is known that this seismic swarm caused the Filming earthquake lights for the first time in the world. “

In fact, in a recent research paper published in the journal Earth, Planets and Space, Enomoto and colleagues found support for the idea that fluids stored in the epicenter help generate large electrical currents. These currents, in turn, may lead to many electromagnetic anomalies that could occur before and after an earthquake, including those that lead to seismic lightning.

By carrying out laboratory experiments on the internal rock fracture and interactions between gas and electricity using rocks such as granite, Enomoto and a team at Shinshu and the Japanese Genesis Research Institute were able to support their hypothesis that a fault valve formed before an earthquake in the epicenter region. Seismic fault. Over time, dense layers form in the shell and trap fluid, which means it is only a matter of time before some stimulus causes the valve to crack. When this happens, the high-pressure liquid rises along the fault while the pressure slowly decreases, instantly removing dissolved carbon dioxide or methane in ways that increase their volume and thus the cracks. This weakens the fault, speeds up the cracking process and causes an earthquake.

Meanwhile the gas becomes electrified, and since it is negatively charged, it generates a current as it moves.

This knowledge may ultimately help clear the mystery that confused ancient Egyptian and Roman historians and people in recent years from Mexico to New Zealand.

As Enomoto assured Saloon, however, there is still a lot to learn about earthquake lightning.

“Of course, it would be good if we could predict the earthquake by catching a sweat [electromagnetic] An anomalous signal before an earthquake, “says Inomoto. However, he adds that researchers first need to make more observations of electric current during earthquakes, in order to” understand the relationship. ” [between] Earthquake Signals and Characteristics. ”This would take a long time, but he thinks it is possible.

