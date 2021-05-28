“My baby died when I tried to escape the attack in Mozambique” – BBC News





Nearly 60,000 people have fled in northern Mozambique to Palma since a jihadist attack in March, accelerating the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Cabo Delgado region. Of these, almost 33,000 are sheltered on the paradise islands of the Quirimba archipelago off the coast of Mozambique in the Indian Ocean. Thirty-two-year-old Mamo Sufo of Palma and her three young children arrived on the island after a two-month voyage. She began the voyage pregnant for seven months, but while she was at sea she worked before giving birth and her son died.

