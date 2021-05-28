Connect with us

Biden has ordered an urgent new report on the origin of Covid – BBC News

10 seconds ago

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence officials to “duplicate” efforts to investigate Covid’s origins. He said the U.S. intelligence community was divided because it came from a laboratory accident in China that came from or came from a human relationship with an infected animal. Biden asked the groups to notify him within 90 days. China has rejected the theory of the laboratory. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

