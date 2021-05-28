Biden has ordered an urgent new report on the origin of Covid – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence officials to "duplicate" efforts to investigate Covid's origins. He said the U.S. intelligence community was divided because it came from a laboratory accident in China that came from or came from a human relationship with an infected animal. Biden asked the groups to notify him within 90 days. China has rejected the theory of the laboratory.

