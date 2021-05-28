Black youth ‘three times more unemployed’





One in ten young people in the UK is not in education, employment or training. That's little, and new evidence is that the pandemic has not once led to the projected rise in unemployment, but the impact has been very different in different communities. The unemployment rate for blacks is more than double the rate for the white population and even higher for young blacks. The government says it is targeting all groups with problems in the labor market. But will it be enough to overcome these running challenges?

