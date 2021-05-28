President Biden orders Covid to review claims from Chinese lab – BBC News





President Biden has ordered a review of the intelligence of the source of the Covid-19 virus. After renewed speculation in America, the virus came out of a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it was first identified. The World Health Organization is preparing further research into its origins, saying it was “very impossible” to get it out of a laboratory before. China has accused the US of acting with coronavirus policy. Sophie Raworth has reported on BBC News correspondent John Sudworth. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

