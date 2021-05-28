Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.2 earthquake – 16 km east of Ormoc City, Leyte Province, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, May 28, 2021 – 06:52 PM (PST)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 12 km

May 28 10:58 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes. May 28 11:10 AM: Data updates from PHIVOLCS are now in use

Update Friday, May 28, 2021, 11:15

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale is about 16 km northeast of Ormoc, the Philippines

4.2 Earthquake May 28 6:52 pm (GMT +8)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just 23 minutes ago 16 kilometers northeast of Ormoc city, Philippines. Eastern Visayas, Philippines, early in the evening, Friday May 28, 2021 at 6:52 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Canhandugan (population 2,100) located 10 km from the epicenter, Ormoc City (population 191200) 16 km away, Carigara (population 17,500) 29 km away, Palu (population 17,500) 29 km away Km, Tanawan (population 16,600) 30 km, Tacloban City (population 242100) 35 km, Banalanoi (189,100) 36 km, and Bai Bei (population 17,700) 42 km.

Date and time: May 28, 2021 10:52:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 28, 2021-06: 52 PM (PST) Size: 4.2 Depth: 12.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 11.05 degrees N / A / 124.75 ° E (province of Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Mahagnao (4 km / 2 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) SSW of Canhandugan (Leyte) (population: 2,100) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 16 km (10 mi) ENE of Ormoc City (Population: 191,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) southeast of Karigara (Leyte) (Population: 17,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) WSW of Palo (Leyte) (Population: 17,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 30 km (18 mi) WSW of Tanauan (Leyte) (Population: 16,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) southwest from Tacloban City (Population: 242,100) -> See earthquakes nearby! 36 km (22 mi) southwest of Panalanoi (population: 189,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) north of Bay Bay (Leyte) (Bob: 17,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 miles) northeast of Cebu City (Central Visayas) (Population: 798,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 568 km (353 miles) south of Manila (National Capital Region) (pop: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 22.1 ° C (72 ° F), humidity: 92%, Wind: 1 m / s (2 knots) from primary data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Rated outgoing energy: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) further the information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4,212 km Philippines: 016 Km N 24 ° E from Albuera (Leyte) PHIVOLCSunspecifiedn / a near Ormoc City, Eastern Visayas, Philippines VolcanoDiscovery4.212 kmLEYTE, PHILIPPINESEMSCUser Reports of this earthquake (2)

ORMOC City (LEYTE) / Light Shake (MMI IV) / 2-5s

Ormoc city, Philippines (25.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

