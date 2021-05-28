An earthquake near Mount Morris shakes the region local news





Residents from Perry to Avon reported that homes shook, plates, and large explosions were all over the area Thursday night following the earthquake, which was epicenter in Livingston County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 8:40 pm two kilometers, or 1.2 miles, northeast of the village of Toscarora on Mount Morris. The location is along Gulley Road east of Letchworth State Park.

The epicenter was 3.7 kilometers, or 2.3 miles, from the surface, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“It was crazy.” Angela Nacole Purcell wrote on the Livingston County News Facebook page “Huge Boom and Shake.” Purcell identified her location as Tuscarora / Mount Morris.

“The floor of my porch shook quickly and forcefully,” added Lisa Marie Ann of Mount Morris.

Many residents of the area felt something. Springwater’s Jenny Jacobs, in a post on the Livingston County News Facebook page, described the feeling as “more like a shock wave.”

She wrote: “The windows moved and I felt a tremor in the ground.”

Abby Irene wrote in Avon that the house shook and her family thought her barn had collapsed. Others who heard the loud noise believed that a tree had fallen, or a car collided with a dwelling.

Brenda R. The rumbling weaver and I thought it was a big truck passing by. Her granddaughter, who is an earth sciences student, said she thought it was an earthquake.

“She was right!” Weaver said, “Give that girl A1.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said in a tweet that the sheriff’s office was “sending a lot of calls about a loud noise and a tremor to the ground.”

Dougherty said Thursday evening that the sheriff’s office was continuing to investigate, but that initial reports indicated the earthquake.

He said in a tweet, “I hope you know that there is no cause for concern and we are continuing to verify the event as such.”

Witness reports published on the US Geological Survey and other earthquake sites indicated that the shaking lasted for anywhere from one to two seconds to 15 seconds.

Readers writing on the Livingston County News Facebook page indicated that they felt the earthquake at locations such as Silver Lake, Genesio, Groveland Hill, Nona, Scottsburg, Sparta, Springwater, Warsaw, Berry, and Wyoming.

“It shook the whole house. Windows rattles and all,” said Jason Smith in Dansville.

While Cathy Mannix in South Avon thought a tree had fallen on her rooftop.

In Groveland, Linda Sinatra Vander Malli said she “does not know whether it was an explosion or an earthquake”.

But at the same time, other residents of those communities indicated that they could not feel anything.

A possible explanation can be found on the May 23, 2013, story in Livingston County News – where residents shared their experiences following the earthquake near the Ontario-Quebec border that residents felt 325 miles away in Livingston County. In the story, Dr. Richard Young, Distinguished Professor of Geosciences at State University of New York Genesio, said that location is the primary factor that may experience earthquake tremors from hundreds of miles away. Those who live in the valleys of Livingston County – which contain more sediments than bedrock – are more likely than those in other areas to experience a jolt or rattle from an earthquake.

“So when the earth vibrates, it’s like a gel-or.” Young explained in the story, “Rocks are solid, sediments are not solid.”

Western New York is not immune to seismic activity, although the earthquakes felt in the area are mostly out of curiosity.

But for scientists, data from earthquakes – including those who haven’t felt them – can be used to improve seismic maps. Maps like these indicate that western New York is known to be an active area, but earthquakes are not a big problem.

Livingston County is located east of the Clarendon – Linden fault line, and in recent years an earthquake has been felt with the epicenter in Chauville, Quebec; Louisa, Virginia, and near Ottawa, Ontario.

The most recent earthquake with its epicenter in the region was a magnitude 1.9 earthquake 6 kilometers, or 3.7 miles, west of Bergen on February 9.

Other notable earthquakes in the region include a magnitude 2.6 tremor on March 29, 2020, north of the coast of Lake Ontario, about seven miles north of Yates. And an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on June 6, 2009, with its epicenter 3 miles southeast of Attica, and 5 miles south of Alexander.

USGS data lists three other earthquakes in Livingston County, all near Mount Morris: a magnitude 2.0 earthquake on March 23, 2012, near Berry Road and Dutch Corners. An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 near the Mt. Morris Genesio road on January 25, 1991; It occurred with a magnitude of 3.6 on March 12, 1994, was originally thought to be an earthquake but was later identified as the result of a “rock explosion” or collapse at the former Akzo Nobel salt mine in Ritsov.

A major earthquake struck Attica on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale and still the largest record in western New York, according to historical data from the United States Geological Survey.

About 250 chimneys and several buildings sustained heavy damage, according to reports at the time. Many tomb or twisted monuments fell. The dishes fell off the shelves. Pictures and mirrors fall from the walls and the hours have stopped. An increased flow was also observed in the Attica Reservoir for several days after the earthquake, and damage was reported in Batavia. The 1929 earthquake was felt in most parts of New York, New England, northeast Ohio, northern Pennsylvania and southern Ontario.

