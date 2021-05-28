The Immigration Office filed a lawsuit to lock 17 people in a six-person room





OSAKA – On Friday, their attorney said four foreigners sued the immigration office in Osaka over the pain they said they had endured in 2018 for being detained with 13 other detainees in a small room of a facility despite a major earthquake in the area.

In the lawsuit filed in the Osaka County Court, the four from Nigeria, Pakistan and Peru are claiming nearly 3 million yen in total from the regional immigration services office in Osaka after being held for more than 24 hours in a 20-square-meter room. To house up to six people, according to the attorney.

During their detention, since June 17, 2018, the electricity was cut off and they were not provided with drinking water. According to the complaint, they were not allowed out when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Osaka and other parts of western Japan the next morning.

This development comes as the treatment of detainees in immigration facilities has come under increased scrutiny following the death of Sri Lankan woman Ratnayake Liyanaj Yishma Sandamali in March while in detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Office.

Wishma had complained of stomach pain and other symptoms since January. Her death, which activists blamed for not providing adequate medical care, led to the government’s decision earlier this month to withdraw a bill to review rules for the asylum system and how to deal with foreign nationals facing deportation.

The four plaintiffs were detained at the Osaka office due to overstaying their visas and were all granted provisional release by May 2020.

According to the complaint, the 17 detainees gathered in a small room with three bunk beds at around 11 a.m. on June 17, 2018, to discuss their feeling that the medical treatment at the facility could be improved.

Osaka Immigration Services Regional Office in Osaka City | Kyodo

After about 30 minutes, when the time allowed to visit the rooms of other detainees ended, they were told to return to their rooms but were refused, and as a result, all 17 were locked up from the outside. The door remained closed until noon the next day.

While in the room, they were unable to use the air conditioning despite the insufficient ventilation. They claimed that the transaction constituted an illegal exercise of public authority, according to the complaint.

A 56-year-old Nigerian man, one of the plaintiffs, who suffers from a hernia, said he sought treatment but was refused and had a stressful night without enough space to lie down.

Another 51-year-old Pakistani prosecutor said, “It was cruel treatment because we were treated as prisoners. I want the immigration authority to respect human rights and review its response.”

Ikoya Nakao, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the office’s treatment was “punitive and unimaginable.”

The Osaka Immigration Office said it could not comment on the lawsuit because it had not yet received the complaint. In 2018, an official said, detainees were being held to “maintain order” as they shouted and knocked on the door.

The official said at the time that the office did not open the door even after the earthquake as he saw that the earthquake did not harm the detainees.

In a time of misinformation and a lot of information, good journalism is more important than ever, and by subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

subscribe now

Photo Gallery (click to enlarge)

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos